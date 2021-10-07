Richard Derrick Morris
Richard "Derrick" Morris, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at a local hospital. He was 47.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 am in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.
Derrick was born on November 25, 1973 in Bangkok, Thailand and lived his early years there. He was a 1992 graduate of Rehobeth High School and attended Troy University where he received his degree in education. Derrick taught at Slocomb High School and later, at Rehobeth Middle School. He returned to Slocomb as principal before relocating to Houston County High School in Columbia as principal. Derrick worked at the Houston County Board of Education central office. His family was his number one priority and he loved his children dearly.
Survivors include his son, Dakota Morris; his daughter, Macy (Seth) Rogers; his father, James Morris; his mother, Chalermsri Morris; his sister, Jo Ann Trammell; his half sisters, Rattana Gay, Sopa Tang and Lek Pisuttiprakorn; his nieces, Taressa Trammell, Kathy (Larry) Morris and Amanda Mason; his nephew, James Evan Trammell; his great-niece, Klarissa Morris; and his K-9 companion, Jake who was his pride and joy.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 7, 2021.