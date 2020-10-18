Richard PietyCWO4 Richard L "Dick" Piety (Ret.), age 87, passed away October 09, 2020.Dick was born in Des Arc, Arkansas, December 19, 1932, to the late Austin L. Piety and Alice E. Farrar.He grew up in Arkansas and Illinois. He enlisted in the Army, serving in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart. Flight school fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot and he began a 30-year career flying both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. He served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. When he retired in 1979, he was the Army's Senior Warrant Officer Aviator. After his Army career, he continued his Army association training pilots at Ft. Rucker for Flight Safety.Dick is survived by children Carla Piety Myers (Donald), Michael Piety (Regina), John Piety; grandchildren Kristina Myers Clow (Patrick), Laura Myers; Benjamin Piety, Hollyann Piety Singh (Philip), Lucas Piety; great grandchildren Austin and Milo Singh and Charles Clow; half-sister Bobbie Piety and former spouse, Evelyn Johnson Piety. He was predeceased by brothers Lewis, Philip, and Harold Piety, sister Sandra Piety McFadden.He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Army Aviation Museum, Ft. Rucker, AlabamaGood Earth Crematory501 17th Ave. W.Bradenton, FL 34205