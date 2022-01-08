Mr. Richard Carlton Sink
Mr. Richard Carlton Sink, a resident of Echo, died Friday, January 7, 2022, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 84 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Sink will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 9, 2022, from Bethel United Methodist Church with Reverend Darin Easter and Reverend Dr. Billy D. Gaither officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends in the Church Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until service time.
Mr. Sink was born October 3, 1937 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Robert Carlton Sink and Lillian Dunbar Sink. He served in the United States Army for three years during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service he worked with CSX Railroad for over thirty years retiring in 1990. Mr. Sink enjoyed working with the Children's Ministry at Bethel United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed having his Christmas light display with music every year for people of all ages to enjoy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Roberta Slusher and Linda Mills; one brother, Robert Sink.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Barbara Lindsay Sink of Echo; one son, Kenneth Paul Sink of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Hunter Sink, Trent Sink (Delaney) and Chase Sink; one great grandchild, Kolton Sink; two brothers, Donald Sink and Larry Sink (Jean) of Roanoke, Virginia; and his bulldogs that he loved, Bubba, Sunny, Levi and Eli.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Bethel Methodist Cemetery Fund, or to Bethel Methodist Women's Missionary Circle at 6084 County Road 36, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 8, 2022.