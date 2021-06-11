Ricky Reeves
Ricky Reeves of New Brockton, AL passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hartford Health Care. He was 64.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. John Granger officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service time.
Ricky is preceded in death by his father, Othel Reeves.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sheila Reeves; 4 sons, Terry Reeves (Patricia Aguilar), Jeff Reeves (Kim), Nick Reeves (Aerica Barefoot), Will Reeves (Amy); 20 grandchildren, Brittany Hudspeth, Cassidy Grille (Dustin), Alexsis Estes, Cody Reeves (Jonna), Harley Reeves, Catherine Reeves, Mikel Snyder, Jessica Snyder, Landon Larson, Jasmine Aguilar, Justin Aguilar, Ashley Aguilar, Austin Aguilar, Aubry Reeves, Brian Reeves, Chase Henderson, Rylan Reeves, Hayston Barefoot, Branston Reeves, Mason Reeves; 9 great-grandchildren, Jayden Hudspeth, Sophia Hudspeth, Zane Hudspeth, Aspen Grille, Payzlee Grille, Bayla Reeves, H.J. Mayo, Luna Jones, Avery Estes and 2 more on the way; his mother, Annette Reeves; sister, Vickie Yarbrough (Ronnie); mother-in-law, Susie Watson; brothers-in-law, Carl Watson (Robin), Glenn Watson (Caron), Robert Watson (Tammy), Art Watson (Terri); sister-in-law, Melinda Lamm (David); several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 11, 2021.