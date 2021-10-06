Mr. Ricky Lamar Treadwell
Mr. Ricky Lamar Treadwell, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away on October 2, 2021. He was born September 30, 1956, in Orlando, Florida to the late Edmund Levon and Charlotte Bradley Treadwell.
Mr. Treadwell is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pam Treadwell of Bonifay, FL: four children, Brooke Johns and husband Brian of Bonifay, FL, Matt Gilmore and wife Desi of Dothan, AL, Adam Treadwell and wife Claire of Dothan, AL, and Michael Gilmore of Panama City, FL; six grandchildren, Kiersten 'Fred' Gilmore, Sidney Johns, Cheston Johns, Scout Gilmore, Kane Treadwell, and Merrin-Vaughn 'Taz' Treadwell; two sisters, Rhonda Lee and husband Rick of Bonifay, FL and Connie Hand and husband Randy of Bonifay, FL; one brother, John Treadwell and wife, Kristee of Waverly, AL; a sister-in-law, Sandra Boswell and husband Marv of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.
He approached every day wide open and would not have had it any other way. Despite his incredibly busy life, his priority consistently remained his Faith and his family. His work ethic was unmatched, but he never missed a moment to hunt, fish, enjoy the outdoors and spend quality time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His generosity and selflessness impacted countless lives and his many accomplishments and successes exemplify his devotion to make the most of every moment. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle, and friend, but most importantly, he was a loving "Pa".
A Celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Chuck Locke officiating. Interment will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the Carmel Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 AM Thursday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.