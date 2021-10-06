I only knew Ricky from what I heard of him,and that was great, his generosity and kindness ,of how he loved to hunt and how he loved to fish how good he was to his employees a few of my friends have worked for him. I heard about how he would Pat them on the back tell them how he appreciated them give them a little Christian handshake with a little money in his hand.I know firsthand how much I'll miss him I've been trading at his store for years and years and I don't know where we'll trade if things change because that is the only place that you can find meat that you can afford and things on good sales he really cared, I know sometimes he probably took a beating on what he sold but I know that his heart was into helping the poor and those in need ,nobody had to tell me that he was a Christian because I know he was I know he's residing right now with Jesus . I know he made it to heaven because of the life he lived here, I only knew about him through what my family who are friends of his said and what I saw in his store and what I heard from the people who worked for him what a beautiful legacy he left I know y'all miss him and we will all miss him. Angie Shepard

