Ricky Lamar Treadwell
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peel Funeral Home
301 East Evans Avenue
Bonifay, FL
Mr. Ricky Lamar Treadwell

Mr. Ricky Lamar Treadwell, age 65, of Bonifay, Florida passed away on October 2, 2021. He was born September 30, 1956, in Orlando, Florida to the late Edmund Levon and Charlotte Bradley Treadwell.

Mr. Treadwell is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pam Treadwell of Bonifay, FL: four children, Brooke Johns and husband Brian of Bonifay, FL, Matt Gilmore and wife Desi of Dothan, AL, Adam Treadwell and wife Claire of Dothan, AL, and Michael Gilmore of Panama City, FL; six grandchildren, Kiersten 'Fred' Gilmore, Sidney Johns, Cheston Johns, Scout Gilmore, Kane Treadwell, and Merrin-Vaughn 'Taz' Treadwell; two sisters, Rhonda Lee and husband Rick of Bonifay, FL and Connie Hand and husband Randy of Bonifay, FL; one brother, John Treadwell and wife, Kristee of Waverly, AL; a sister-in-law, Sandra Boswell and husband Marv of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

He approached every day wide open and would not have had it any other way. Despite his incredibly busy life, his priority consistently remained his Faith and his family. His work ethic was unmatched, but he never missed a moment to hunt, fish, enjoy the outdoors and spend quality time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His generosity and selflessness impacted countless lives and his many accomplishments and successes exemplify his devotion to make the most of every moment. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle, and friend, but most importantly, he was a loving "Pa".

A Celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama with Rev. Ray Jones and Rev. Chuck Locke officiating. Interment will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the Carmel Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 AM Thursday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
FL
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
Dothan, AL
Oct
7
Interment
3:00p.m.
Carmel Assembly of God Church Cemetery
Bonifay, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Peel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Rustin
Work
October 6, 2021
I only knew Ricky from what I heard of him,and that was great, his generosity and kindness ,of how he loved to hunt and how he loved to fish how good he was to his employees a few of my friends have worked for him. I heard about how he would Pat them on the back tell them how he appreciated them give them a little Christian handshake with a little money in his hand.I know firsthand how much I'll miss him I've been trading at his store for years and years and I don't know where we'll trade if things change because that is the only place that you can find meat that you can afford and things on good sales he really cared, I know sometimes he probably took a beating on what he sold but I know that his heart was into helping the poor and those in need ,nobody had to tell me that he was a Christian because I know he was I know he's residing right now with Jesus . I know he made it to heaven because of the life he lived here, I only knew about him through what my family who are friends of his said and what I saw in his store and what I heard from the people who worked for him what a beautiful legacy he left I know y'all miss him and we will all miss him. Angie Shepard
334 618 1595
October 6, 2021
