Reverend Riley Joe Enfinger, 82, of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Old Center United Methodist Church Cemetery (Newville) with Reverends Bob Gross and Taylor Rutland officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Saturday, March 13, 2021. All masking and social distancing guidelines will be required for those attending.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Dothan, Alabama, 36301.
Riley was born December 27, 1938, in Geneva County to John Ellis and Elvie Riley Enfinger and lived most of his life in Houston County. He was a 1957 graduate of Wicksburg High School. He attended Samford University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He also did graduate work in guidance, counseling, and gerontology at the University of Alabama.
He was licensed to preach by the Grandview Baptist Church and ordained by the Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham. He served churches in Jefferson, Clark, Tuscaloosa, Dale, and Houston Counties. He enjoyed preaching very much and found encouraging others most fulfilling. He was the founder and director of Encouragement Ministries. He and his wife Martha published The Encourager of the Wiregrass and many brochures on encouragement which went out to individuals and churches.
Also, he was founder and director of Organ Donor Advocacy of Southeast Alabama, Inc. After his heart transplant in 2001, he had a great passion for organ donation. Prayer was the core of his ministry. He served as volunteer Prayer Coordinator of First Baptist Church, Dothan, and preached in local churches as the opportunity presented itself. Riley's ministry was marked by a servant attitude. He was a "doctrinal preacher" with no apologies. Planning worship services was so important to him and he insisted that they be Christ-centered. He believed there are two indispensable books of the church, these being the Bible and the hymn book. Both shaped his ministry tremendously. He ran a good race and now is in the presence of Jesus, the One he loved and served so faithfully.
He is predeceased by his parents, a sister, Martha Jean Clements, four brothers, John, Ed, Glynn, and Jack.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Enfinger of Dothan; a son, Kevien Riley Enfinger of Dothan; sister-in-law, Laura Enfinger; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be: Darrell Knight, Donnie Enfinger, Jerome Enfinger, Ed Jackson, Glenn Williams, and Greg Clements.
