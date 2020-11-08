Robert Benson
Mr. Robert Benton Benson (CW3, United States Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died early Friday morning, November 6, 2020 in a Dothan hospital.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Matt Sasser officiating. Burial will follow. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post 6020, PO Box 68, Daleville, Alabama 36322.
Mr. Benson was born October 23, 1937 in South Paris, Maine and was a 1956 Graduate of Woodstock High School in Bryant Pond, Maine. He joined the United States Navy and served eight years before transferring to the United States Army. Mr. Benson was a Medi Vac Pilot in Vietnam, flying Huey's and was known as "Black Cat 12". He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and was retired from the United States Army with the rank of CW3. Mr. Benson was a lifetime member of the Daleville V.F.W. Post 6020, Daleville, Alabama.
Surviving relatives include his wife of fifty-years, Leona LaValley Benson, Ozark; six sons, Jerome Benson, Maine, Dana Benson, West Paris, Maine, Christopher Benson (Tammy), South Paris, Maine, Robert Benson (Tammy), Harvest, Alabama, Timothy Tyler (Carmen), Virginia, and Ricky Tyler (Carol), Eufaula; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Tina Marie Tyler Hayes (Christopher), Madison, Alabama.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.