Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Cameron Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL
Robert Cameron, Sr.

Mr. Robert Cameron, Sr., age 78, of Dothan, AL departed this life on June 14, 2021; drive through viewing will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 3-5 PM at the funeral home; Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Jun
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Robert "Bobby" Cameron Sr. the youngish and last living child of John Cameron had one great smile, laugh and a loving heart for family and friends. Rest In Peace Uncle Bobby!!!
Dwight Mitchell
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results