Robert Cameron, Sr.Mr. Robert Cameron, Sr., age 78, of Dothan, AL departed this life on June 14, 2021; drive through viewing will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 3-5 PM at the funeral home; Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".