Robert Ray Creel, Sr.
Robert Ray Creel, Sr., 75, of Athens, GA, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, April 9, 2022, following a brief illness.
Born in 1947 in Dothan, AL, Ray was the youngest of three sons born to Eletous and Hazel Creel (Taylor).
Ray was a 1971 graduate of Auburn University earning a degree in Building Construction Technology. After serving his country in the Army National Guard for several years, he spent more than 40 years in the commercial construction industry as a Superintendent for several large construction firms across the United States. Ray had garnered many significant projects on his resume, including airport renovations at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA and a complete overhaul of water treatment facilities at Camp Frank D. Merrill Army Ranger Base in Dahlonega, GA.
Ray's hobbies through the years included golf, hiking, country and western dancing, and enjoying time at the beach. He was also a proud grandfather to seven grandchildren and great-grandfather to ten great-grandchildren.
Ray was a shining example of God's grace and mercy, right up until the beautiful heavenly way in which he passed in which he was speaking to heavenly figures in his last hours. Ray had endured many hardships during his life, including the tragic loss of both father and step-father, and other various life-changing trials. Through it all, Ray loved the Lord, and his steadfast love of Christ was rewarded richly. During his later years, Ray was an active member of the Methodist Church and involved with the Kairos Prison Ministry Program.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Eletous Creel and Hazel Creel Taylor, stepfather Doug Taylor, brothers Larry Creel and Phillip Creel, and sister-in-law Judy Creel.
He is survived by his children, Elise Creel Stafford (Josh) of Athens, GA, Catherine Creel Patat of Greensboro, NC, and Robert Creel, Jr. (Heather) of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren Keith Groover (Whitney) of Glennville, GA, Danna Brenningstall (Mark) of Richmond Hill, GA, Mabel Patat of Portland, OR, Collin Creel (Haley) of Prairie du Rocher, IL, Candice Creel of DeLeon Springs, FL, Kalynne Hiers (Caleb) of Blackshear, GA, and Gracie Stafford of Blackshear, GA., ten great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Martha Creel of Loganville, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, GA with Rev. Josh Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Memorial Gifts may be made to PruittCares Foundation-Camp Cocoon, a bereavement camp for youth who have suffered tragic loss, by visiting www.pruittcares.org/general-donation
and choosing "Camp Cocoon" under the designation drop down box.
The family wishes to thank the families and staff of Coastal Manor Nursing Home, Liberty Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, and PruittHealth-Athens Heritage for the wonderful and loving care given to Mr. Creel, and to Anderson Drive Baptist Church for their loving hospitality during this time.
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 12, 2022.