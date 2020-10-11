Reverend Robert Eugene "Gene" Gainous
Reverend Robert Eugene "Gene" Gainous, age 91, a resident of Dothan, passed Friday, October 9, 2020 at Southeast Health.
A private family graveside service will be with Reverend Paul Edenfield officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 382 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, AL, 36350.
Gene was born April 6, 1929 to the late Memory and Maggie Mae Gainous in Wilmington, NC. He received a Bachelor's degree from Louisiana College and a certificate in religion from BBI. He served several churches in Southeast Alabama, Louisiana, and the Northwest Florida areas. Brother Gene was passionate about his relationship with the Lord and loved sharing it with others. Gene served in the Korean Conflict, U.S. Army, Merchant Marines and 6 years in active reserve in the National Guard in NC.
His wife, Joyce, was the love of his life, they enjoyed 69 special years together. Their loving relationship remains inspirational to their family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bass Gainous; a daughter, Susan Gainous Hicks (Steven); a daughter, Pamela Gainous Parris (Danny); a son Robert Eugene Gainous Jr. (Patti), all of Dothan; a brother Floyd Gainous of Wilmington, NC; a brother James Gainous of Orrum, NC; four grandchildren, Josh Parris, Whitney Parris, Jamison Hicks (Jessica), Addison Colby Gainous; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Wesley Place and Southeast Health who cared for him during his recent illness. Your sincerity and kindness are greatly appreciated.
