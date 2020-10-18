Robert H. Bennett
Mr. Robert H. Bennett, a resident of Enterprise, died early Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 43.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Alexander officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 12:30 PM (E.T.) Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.