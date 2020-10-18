Menu
Robert H. Bennett
Robert H. Bennett

Mr. Robert H. Bennett, a resident of Enterprise, died early Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 43.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Alexander officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 12:30 PM (E.T.) Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
