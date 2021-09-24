Robert Earl HatcherMr. Robert Earl Hatcher "Bob", of Dothan, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the age of 88.Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Reverend Ray Jones, Reverend Bob Sanders, and Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the church from 1:15 to 2 P.M., Saturday, prior to the service.Mr. Hatcher was born January 25, 1933 in Geneva County, Alabama to the late John Tellis Hatcher and Lorraine Williams Hatcher. He graduated from Dothan High School and served in the US Army for 3 years. He then graduated from Troy University and received a Masters Degree in Education from Auburn University.He was a teacher and football coach in Pensacola, FL. before becoming an Elementary School Principal.In his retirement years, he spent his time doing genealogy of his family. He also volunteered at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in the ministry to Extendicare Nursing Home..He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bobby Hatcher.Survivors include his wife, Patsy Hatcher, daughter, Camille Hawkins (Allen), sons, Greg Hatcher, Patrick Hatcher (Paula), brothers, James Hatcher, Johnny Hatcher, sister, Betty Lamb, granddaughters, Lauren Hawkins, Lara Hawkins Green (Mark), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.