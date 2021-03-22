Robert Leonard "Pop" HinesMr. Robert Leonard Hines "Pop" of Dothan passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the age of 84.Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Reverend James E. Dane officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, one hour prior to the service.Pop was born July 10, 1936 in New Haven, CT. As a teen he grew up working with his uncle on an oyster boat and fell in love with boats, especially tugboats. He was a retired Army Medic (Vietnam Veteran). After his retirement he worked as a PCA and also as a groundkeeper.He was an avid gardener who loved working outdoors. His favorite thing was cutting shrubs, regardless how hot or humid it was. He loved drawing, painting, woodworking and making model boats. He was super happy whenever he got to spend time with his family. He loved fishing with his grandsons, camping and traveling with his family.Pop never met a stranger. If you were ever in his home, he would invite you into his 50's diner in his garage or into his favorite room in his house, his model train room. He loved making people laugh with his jokes and storytelling.He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Hines and Evelyn Hawkins Hines, wife, Hilde Hines, and brother, Charles Hines.He is survived by daughters, Joanne (Shawn) Powers-Wicksburg, AL; Patty Hines-Wicksburg, AL; Barbara Hines Thompson-Dothan, AL; grandsons, Eric (Lizzie) Powers-Galena, OH; Matthew (Peyton) Powers-Peachtree City, GA; Daniel Thompson-Wicksburg, AL; brother, Tommy (Beth) Hines-New Haven, CT; one great-grandchild, and several nieces, grandnieces and nephews.