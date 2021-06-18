SSGT RT. Robert Earl JordanSSGT RT. Robert Earl Jordan of Hartford died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family members. He was 88 years old.Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Prosperity Baptist Church in Hartford with Rev. Dennis Snell officiating. Burial will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Public viewing will be one hour before funeral time 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.