Robert Earl Jordan
FUNERAL HOME
Wiregrass Funeral Home
307 Martin Luther King Jr St
Geneva, AL
SSGT RT. Robert Earl Jordan

SSGT RT. Robert Earl Jordan of Hartford died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family members. He was 88 years old.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Prosperity Baptist Church in Hartford with Rev. Dennis Snell officiating. Burial will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with full Military Honors. Public viewing will be one hour before funeral time 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Prosperity Baptist Church
Hartford, AL
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Prosperity Baptist Church
Hartford, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Wiregrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The NAACP is saddened by the passing of the long time Geneva County Branch President, Mr. Robert Jordan. Our thoughts and prayers continues to be with the family during these difficult times.
Alabama State Conference of the NAACP
June 18, 2021
Laura and Jordan family, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during your time of lost.
Dr. Talley
June 18, 2021
Vanessa & Jordan Family, I am saddened to hear about the loss of your father. My thoughts and prayers are with you. "A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again." Maya Angelou
Leela Maddox
June 16, 2021
