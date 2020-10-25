Menu
Robert Lee Lowrance
Robert Lee Lowrance, SFC (RET)

Robert Lowrance, age 82 of Dothan, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence.

Per the wishes of the family, Family First Funeral Care will provide a Simple Cremation for the Lowrance family.

Mr. Robert was born January 20, 1938 in Illinois, to the late Bertrum and Marcelline Ballard Lowrance. He honorably served 20 years in the US Army including Vietnam and Korea postings.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diane Lowrance of Dothan; a son, Michael Lowrance of Baypoint, CA, a daughter Victoria Lowrance of Anchorage, Alaska, step-children; Susan (Michael) McKnight, Allison (Richard) Crum both of Dothan; numerous grandchildren. Also survived by a sister Beverly VanBibber of Albuquerque, New Mexico

www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com


Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
