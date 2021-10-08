Robert McColloughRobert McCollough of Chancellor passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was 71. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Samson with Rev. James Preachers officiating. Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson, directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m.Mr. McCollough was born in Samson, AL on October 9, 1949, to the late Voy Dee and Sarah Holloway McCollough. He retired in October of 2010 after serving many years in the National Guard. He also retired as a Federal Inspector for the USDA in 2014. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his pastime. He was an avid Alabama Fooball fan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cecilia H. Cunningham.He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Bowdoin of New Brockton; son, Garrett McCollough (Rebecca); seven grandchildren, Justin, Josh, Noah, Arianna, Adriana, Claire, and Cameron; five great grandchildren, Kennedie, Kayden, McKinzey, Natalie, and Shane; sister, Peggy Martin (Charles) of Woodbridge, VA; two nephews, Paul and David; and many cousins and friends.