Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert McCollough
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pittman Funeral Home - SAMSON
731 South Johnson Street
Samson, AL
Robert McCollough

Robert McCollough of Chancellor passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was 71. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Samson with Rev. James Preachers officiating. Burial will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson, directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Mr. McCollough was born in Samson, AL on October 9, 1949, to the late Voy Dee and Sarah Holloway McCollough. He retired in October of 2010 after serving many years in the National Guard. He also retired as a Federal Inspector for the USDA in 2014. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his pastime. He was an avid Alabama Fooball fan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cecilia H. Cunningham.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Bowdoin of New Brockton; son, Garrett McCollough (Rebecca); seven grandchildren, Justin, Josh, Noah, Arianna, Adriana, Claire, and Cameron; five great grandchildren, Kennedie, Kayden, McKinzey, Natalie, and Shane; sister, Peggy Martin (Charles) of Woodbridge, VA; two nephews, Paul and David; and many cousins and friends.


Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pittman Funeral Home
731 South Johnson Street, Samson, AL
Oct
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pittman Funeral Home
731 South Johnson Street, Samson, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Pittman Funeral Home - SAMSON
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pittman Funeral Home - SAMSON.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.