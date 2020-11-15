Robert (Bob) Nevin Adams
Robert (Bob) Nevin Adams, world citizen and US diplomat of Enterprise, AL passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was a loving husband and father to his family. Full of energy, a passion for life and bringing laughter to those around him, Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bob joined the US Army after graduating from Carroll High School in Ozark, Al in 1970. He proudly served his country for 2 years. Bob was recruited by the United States, State Department, and spent the next 40 years living and working in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Monday, November 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Enterprise with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating and Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 11:00 AM until service time.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by two grandsons, Brody Kafer and Parker Bradley.
Survivors include his wife, Citi Adams, Enterprise, AL; 2 daughters, Amber Bradley (Bert), Calera, AL, Megan Glasscock (Matt), Calera, AL; grandchildren, Gibson Bradley, Nevin Kafer, Carter and Will Glasscock; two brothers, Thomas Adams (Barbara), Madison, AL, John Adams (Leigh), Huntsville, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please show your support by contributing to the Lottie Moon International Mission Offering. Contributions should be sent to the First Baptist Church of Enterprise, 302 N. Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330. Please note in memory of Bob Adams on your donation.
