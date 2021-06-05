Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Heyward Rush Jr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
Robert (Bob) Heyward Rush, Jr.

Mr. Robert (Bob) Heyward Rush, Jr. peacefully passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in PCB, Florida.

Bob was born on September 26, 1950, in Dothan, Alabama. He was the eldest son of Robert and Emilee Rush.

He was a 1968 graduate of Dothan High School. He received a basketball scholarship and attended Wallace State Community College then transferred to the University of Alabama. He graduated from UA in 1972, receiving a degree in American Studies. He furthered his education at Auburn University with a Master's Degree in Zoological Sciences. While in Auburn, he was employed to assist with the development and management of the Davis Arboretum, overseeing the planting of native trees and developing scenic pathways. He enjoyed serving as the Arboretum Curator for Auburn University for many years.

Bob was loyal to everyone he called a friend. He was a tender, loving caregiver to his parents and many friends in need. Bob was a true naturalist with a quiet spirit. He cherished all living creatures, plants and music. He was a skilled carpenter, avid reader and enjoyed traveling abroad. Bob lived a very full, adventurous life and was a great storyteller.

He is survived by his devoted and beloved family: daughter, Emily; brother, Chuck (Julie); nephews, Andrew (Brianna), Paul (Lisa) and niece, Carolyn (William).

Special thanks to Nancy Ludlum, Michael Herring, Dianne Richerson, Emerald Coast Hospice, and Superior Residences.

Expressions of condolence for Bob and his family may be made to:

Wiregrass Humane Society: https://www.wiregrasshumanesociety.com

Gulf Coast Preservation Society: https://gulfpreserve.org/

National Wildlife Federation: https://www.nwf.org/

Arbor Day Foundation: https://www.arborday.org/generalinfo/about.cfm
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Susan Ledbetter Waverly, AL
December 5, 2021
I am so devastated. I just found this out searching for Bob. I spoke with him the day before he was " moving to his new apartment". My condolences to his family .
Irene Creel
Friend
September 25, 2021
We have received a donation in memory of Bob. There is no funeral home listed here to call and get the address to send you the donor's name so if you see this, would you please text me at 334-714-3765? Thank you, and please accept my condolences on your loss
Wiregrass Humane Society
Other
June 9, 2021
I worked with Bob in the summer of 1969 with the Alabama Highway Dept. Never saw him again because I went off to college at Auburn. What is remember so about Bob is that he was such a kind and friendly person who always wanted to help others in any way possible. Sorry to hear of his passing.
James R Brannon
Work
June 7, 2021
I knew Bob for years when he worked at the Arboritum in Auburn. This is such shocking & tragic news. It brings me a great deal of sadness. Bob was a great guy. The world is an emptier place with Bob gone. Peace my friend.
Greg Creech
Friend
June 5, 2021
Many thoughts and prayers are with your family. We watched Bob care for his family! He was a quiet kind soul and will be missed. Thinking of all of you during this time.
Paige Heffner & Jane Arwood
June 5, 2021
Just met him at my friend, Jim Adkins, funeral. He kindly sat with me May he rest in peace
Pat Bain
Friend
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results