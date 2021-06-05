Robert (Bob) Heyward Rush, Jr.
Mr. Robert (Bob) Heyward Rush, Jr. peacefully passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in PCB, Florida.
Bob was born on September 26, 1950, in Dothan, Alabama. He was the eldest son of Robert and Emilee Rush.
He was a 1968 graduate of Dothan High School. He received a basketball scholarship and attended Wallace State Community College then transferred to the University of Alabama. He graduated from UA in 1972, receiving a degree in American Studies. He furthered his education at Auburn University with a Master's Degree in Zoological Sciences. While in Auburn, he was employed to assist with the development and management of the Davis Arboretum, overseeing the planting of native trees and developing scenic pathways. He enjoyed serving as the Arboretum Curator for Auburn University for many years.
Bob was loyal to everyone he called a friend. He was a tender, loving caregiver to his parents and many friends in need. Bob was a true naturalist with a quiet spirit. He cherished all living creatures, plants and music. He was a skilled carpenter, avid reader and enjoyed traveling abroad. Bob lived a very full, adventurous life and was a great storyteller.
He is survived by his devoted and beloved family: daughter, Emily; brother, Chuck (Julie); nephews, Andrew (Brianna), Paul (Lisa) and niece, Carolyn (William).
Special thanks to Nancy Ludlum, Michael Herring, Dianne Richerson, Emerald Coast Hospice, and Superior Residences.
Expressions of condolence for Bob and his family may be made to:
Wiregrass Humane Society: https://www.wiregrasshumanesociety.com
Gulf Coast Preservation Society: https://gulfpreserve.org/
National Wildlife Federation: https://www.nwf.org/
Arbor Day Foundation: https://www.arborday.org/generalinfo/about.cfm
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 5, 2021.