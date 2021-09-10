Mr. Robert Earl Stone
Mr. Robert Earl Stone, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was 86 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Stone were held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Bay Springs Baptist Church (1721 South Bay Springs Road, Dothan, Alabama 36305) with Reverend Cliff Morrison officiating. Interment followed in Victoria Baptist Church Cemetery (54 County Road 210, Jack, Alabama 36346), Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing.
Mr. Stone was born December 16, 1934 in Victoria, Alabama to the late Louis A. Stone and Eunice Gertrude Martin Stone. He graduated from Elba High School in 1953 and joined the Air Force in June 1956. Mr. Stone worked as a Radar Technician and was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Following his military service, he was employed with Hayes Aircraft as a Test Pilot for Navy helicopters. He later worked with Pemco World Air Service where he retired as Director of Quality Assurance following 34 years of service. Mr. Stone was an accomplished pilot and served as a Designated Air Worthiness Representative for the Federal Aviation Administration. He also was a pilot for Holman Charter Service in Ozark and AAA Cooper in Dothan. Mr. Stone was a member of Bay Springs Baptist Church and was a member of Ozark Masonic Lodge 349. He was an avid bowler and fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Wilma Jean Hornsby.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Carolyn Norsworthy Stone of Dothan; one son, Robert Earl Stone, II (Kay) of Priceville, Alabama; three grandchildren, Robert Benjamin Stone of San Angelo, Texas, Bethany Leighanne Stone of New Orleans, Louisiana and Brandon Joseph Stone of Priceville, Alabama; three step-children, Michelle Petty of Montgomery, Jason Petty of Pelham and Kecia Wilson of Enterprise; three step-grandchildren, Jordan Gilley, Summer Gilley and Hadden Gilley all of Dothan. Three nephews also survive.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Victoria Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 54 County Road 210, Jack, Alabama 36346.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2021.