Mrs. Rochelle Ward Kantner
Mrs. Rochelle Ward Kantner, 102 years young, stepped into Glory on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Sunny Grove Assisted Living.
Rochelle was born in Malvern, Alabama on Saturday, November 16, 1918 to the late DeWitt Talmadge Ward, and Esther Hall. Ms. Kantner was a third-grade school teacher in Lamar County Public Schools for 37 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Barnesville and has been since 1951. Rochelle taught Sunday School and enjoyed sharing the Word of God with all that would listen. Ms. Kantner was a member of the Gideons International where she handed out Bibles and New Testaments whenever she could. Recently, Rochelle's proudest moment was being crowned Golden Ms. Buggy Dayz during the Buggy Dayz Festival in Barnesville. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James Robert Kantner; sisters Sybil Gibson, and Lanis Ward.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the staff at Sunny Grove Assisted Living, the staff of Heartland Hospice and the many friends for the great care of Mrs. Rochelle Ward Kantner.
Rochelle is survived by her sisters, Stella Malone of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Vitanna Peevy of Satsuma, Alabama; six nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family.
A funeral service for Mrs. Rochelle Ward Kantner will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Barnesville with Reverend Garth Forster officiating the service. The family will greet friends and loved ones one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Lamar Memory Gardens.
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is proudly serving the Kantner Family.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 21, 2021.