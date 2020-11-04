Rodney Ryals Chambliss
Rodney Ryals Chambliss of Taylor, AL, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was 68 years old.
Graveside services will be held 4 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 -6 pm.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.