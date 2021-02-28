US Army SFC (Ret.) Romman Smith, Jr.
Retired US Army SFC Romman "Joe" "Smitty" Smith, Jr., passed away in his residence on February 17, 2021, at the age of 70 years, 4 months and 13 days. Joe was a decorated veteran who served honorably, spending twenty years in active duty in the US Army, achieving honors including National Defense Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
Joe was born on October 4, 1950 in Grand Ridge, FL to his parents, Romman Smith, Sr. and Josephine Smith. At the age of nineteen, Joe decided to join the Army and was stationed at several bases in Germany and the US, including Fort Carson and Fort Hood. He served as an Infantryman and Food Service Specialist, retiring after serving with Bravo Company 27th Engineering Battalion at Fort Bragg.
After military retirement, Joe went back to school, graduating with a B.A. in History from Fayetteville State University. Joe spent his later years selling newspapers for the Fayetteville Observer. Many of his loyal customers knew him by the name "Smitty". He was dedicated to his work and enjoyed conversing with his customers. When Joe was not working, he had a passion for history, news and current events. He loved to call his children to talk about life. He was a student of the Bible and put his trust in Jesus. He frequently called on God for wisdom, knowledge and understanding.
Those left to cherish his memories are his children: son, Micah J. Smith, CCIE; daughters, Esther R. Smith, MD, and Hannah M. Smith, BSN; grandson, Sylvian C. Tshiona III; mother, Josephine D. Smith; sisters, Phinea Smith Brown and Viola Smith; brothers, Hu-man Smith and Alton L. Smith; wonderful in-laws, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment with military honors will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Spring Lake, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the VA, to help with Veterans who are homeless or at-risk. Please use the eDonate option on VA's website to donate online; the Fayetteville VA can be selected: https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
. Cards may be sent to Adcock Funeral Home.
Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory
2226 Lillington Hwy., Spring Lake, NC 28390
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.