Romman "Smitty" "Joe" Smith
FUNERAL HOME
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC
US Army SFC (Ret.) Romman Smith, Jr.

Retired US Army SFC Romman "Joe" "Smitty" Smith, Jr., passed away in his residence on February 17, 2021, at the age of 70 years, 4 months and 13 days. Joe was a decorated veteran who served honorably, spending twenty years in active duty in the US Army, achieving honors including National Defense Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

Joe was born on October 4, 1950 in Grand Ridge, FL to his parents, Romman Smith, Sr. and Josephine Smith. At the age of nineteen, Joe decided to join the Army and was stationed at several bases in Germany and the US, including Fort Carson and Fort Hood. He served as an Infantryman and Food Service Specialist, retiring after serving with Bravo Company 27th Engineering Battalion at Fort Bragg.

After military retirement, Joe went back to school, graduating with a B.A. in History from Fayetteville State University. Joe spent his later years selling newspapers for the Fayetteville Observer. Many of his loyal customers knew him by the name "Smitty". He was dedicated to his work and enjoyed conversing with his customers. When Joe was not working, he had a passion for history, news and current events. He loved to call his children to talk about life. He was a student of the Bible and put his trust in Jesus. He frequently called on God for wisdom, knowledge and understanding.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children: son, Micah J. Smith, CCIE; daughters, Esther R. Smith, MD, and Hannah M. Smith, BSN; grandson, Sylvian C. Tshiona III; mother, Josephine D. Smith; sisters, Phinea Smith Brown and Viola Smith; brothers, Hu-man Smith and Alton L. Smith; wonderful in-laws, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment with military honors will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Spring Lake, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the VA, to help with Veterans who are homeless or at-risk. Please use the eDonate option on VA's website to donate online; the Fayetteville VA can be selected: https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/. Cards may be sent to Adcock Funeral Home.

Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory

2226 Lillington Hwy., Spring Lake, NC 28390

Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME
2226 LILLINGTON HWY, Spring, NC
Mar
2
Burial
12:00p.m.
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
8220 Bragg Blvd., Fort, NC
Funeral services provided by:
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I send my prayers and condolences to Mr Smith's family. He was a very nice man who would witness to me my husband and my mother in love who has just resently passed on as well. He was a blessing to us all. I thank God for his service, and his peacefulness. R.I.H. Sir.
Suzanne Singletary
March 3, 2021
Brother we are the same age we must of served the some time! Rest in peace as you are going Home to the Lord! My Prayers are for you Family May they all get to know the Lord and his Love. You have served well I salute you.
Harald Rambacher
March 1, 2021
I was broken hearted to hear of Mr Smitty's passing. I had a hollow feeling in the pit of my stomach when he was missing from his spot. He
was a very special man and I will never forget him. Everytime I passed that way, I always stopped to buy a newspaper and talk to him. My children and I very much enjoyed our conversations with him. I remember giving him an N95 mask when the pandemic had first started , and reminding him to stay safe. I pray Blessings of Peace over his family. He was a loved by his community family , and will be missed. My deepest sympathies ...I am thankful to have known Mr "Smitty".
Melody Lewis
Friend
February 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
February 27, 2021
Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Thank you for you service to this great nation and your community. I last spoke with Smitty a few weeks back. He will be missed
Mark Sullivan
Friend
February 26, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, I wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the the support and courage need.
February 26, 2021
