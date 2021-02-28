I was broken hearted to hear of Mr Smitty's passing. I had a hollow feeling in the pit of my stomach when he was missing from his spot. He

was a very special man and I will never forget him. Everytime I passed that way, I always stopped to buy a newspaper and talk to him. My children and I very much enjoyed our conversations with him. I remember giving him an N95 mask when the pandemic had first started , and reminding him to stay safe. I pray Blessings of Peace over his family. He was a loved by his community family , and will be missed. My deepest sympathies ...I am thankful to have known Mr "Smitty".

Melody Lewis Friend February 28, 2021