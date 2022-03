Mr. Ronald BarnesMr. Ronald Barnes, a resident of Dothan AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was 61. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor Robert Dickens officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.