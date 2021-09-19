Ronald Wayne Bates
Ronald Wayne Bates, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Southeast Health. He was 67.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2PM, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church With Dr. Ricky Plummer, Dr. Gregory George and Dr. Jeff Ross officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 3257 E. Cottonwood Rd. Dothan, Alabama 36301, Antique Automobile Club of America, 800 W. Hershey Park Dr. Hershey, Pa 17033 or Landmark Park, 430 Landmark Dr. Dothan, Al. 36302.www.southernheritagefh.com
Published by Dothan Eagle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 25, 2021.