Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Wayne Bates
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Road
Dothan, AL
Ronald Wayne Bates

Ronald Wayne Bates, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Southeast Health. He was 67.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2PM, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church With Dr. Ricky Plummer, Dr. Gregory George and Dr. Jeff Ross officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 3257 E. Cottonwood Rd. Dothan, Alabama 36301, Antique Automobile Club of America, 800 W. Hershey Park Dr. Hershey, Pa 17033 or Landmark Park, 430 Landmark Dr. Dothan, Al. 36302.

www.southernheritagefh.com

Published by Dothan Eagle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Southern Heritage Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Linda, we are so sorry to learn of your loss. We will miss knowing that Wayne was still here with us. We know he is with the Lord and we will all see him again one day. We will be praying for you at this time.
Clifton & Jackie Gilstrap
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results