Ronald Davis Benefield
Ronald Davis Benefield, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. He was 74.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 11:00 AM at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dothan Area Camp Seale Harris, 500 Chase Park South Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35244.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas "WT" Benefield; his mother, Matilda Mae "Tillie Mae" Menshew Benefield; and his brothers, Billy and James Benefield.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Jeannine George Benefield; children, Veronica (Glen) Krapf, Stephanie Benefield (Don Pickle), Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Battle, April (Scott) Johnson, Olivia (Kyle) Kosik and Major Ritchie (Ricki) Rhodes; grandchildren, Ethan and Nathan Krapf, Erin and Lana Rae Cirulli, Lucy and Hudson Battle, Hunter (Megan) Benefield, Emma, Elijah and Ella Paige Johnson and Reagan Rhodes; great grandchild, JuliAnn Benefield; siblings, Theresa Benefield Hawkins, Linda (Larry) Ewing, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
