Ronald Davis Benefield
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Ronald Davis Benefield

Ronald Davis Benefield, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. He was 74.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 11:00 AM at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dothan Area Camp Seale Harris, 500 Chase Park South Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35244.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas "WT" Benefield; his mother, Matilda Mae "Tillie Mae" Menshew Benefield; and his brothers, Billy and James Benefield.

Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Jeannine George Benefield; children, Veronica (Glen) Krapf, Stephanie Benefield (Don Pickle), Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Battle, April (Scott) Johnson, Olivia (Kyle) Kosik and Major Ritchie (Ricki) Rhodes; grandchildren, Ethan and Nathan Krapf, Erin and Lana Rae Cirulli, Lucy and Hudson Battle, Hunter (Megan) Benefield, Emma, Elijah and Ella Paige Johnson and Reagan Rhodes; great grandchild, JuliAnn Benefield; siblings, Theresa Benefield Hawkins, Linda (Larry) Ewing, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss I just heard of his passing. My mother Virginia Beard use to work for you when you owned Mudbugs she loved and admired both of you ...
Tammi Smith
Friend
October 3, 2021
It has been a long time ago but always loved Ron & Jeannine at "The Bug" as we all called it...The kindest couple ever. Have missed you both..God bless..praying for the family.
Priscilla Andrews
Friend
June 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to Jeanine and her family. I met my husband of 26 years at "The Landing Zone." You and Ron always made sure everyone had a great time. I was glad to work with you both before I retired from the City.
Dawn Myers Wrinn
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences I remember Ron fondly. Always so welcoming and kind.
Prudence McCathern Davis
June 29, 2021
