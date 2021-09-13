Ronald BrownRonald Brown, a resident of Edwin, AL, passed away Saturday night, September 11, 2021, at a Dothan hospital. He was 55.Funeral Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, with Dr. Perry Mobley and Reverend Danny Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at New Prospect Freewill Baptist Church in the Edwin Community. The family will receive friends Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5:00 P. M to 7:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel.Ronald Brown was born October 25, 1965 to Wayne and Christene Cordell Brown. He is a 1984 graduate of Abbeville High School. Mr. Brown worked as an aviation mechanic for many years with M-1 Services at Ft. Rucker. He attended New Prospect Freewill Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Young Farmers of Alabama. Ronald had a big heart and never met a stranger. He loved his family very deeply. He also loved farming with his daddy, where they worked cows, and baled hay.Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his brother, Donald "Duck" Brown.Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife, Chrisalyn Sanders Brown; his sons, Drew Brown (Katie) of Dothan, AL; Kirby Brown (Heather) of Headland, AL; Jameson Brown (Lauren) of Headland, AL; daughters, Shelby Yance (Micah) of Troy, AL; Kailee Anderson (Peyton Millirons) of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Chloe Brown and Kathryn Brown; parents Wayne and Christene Cordell Brown of Edwin, AL; sister Donna Brown Barron of Abbeville, AL; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dianne and Roy Poole; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws and brother-in-law.Serving as pall bearers will be Drew Brown, Kirby Brown, Jameson Brown, David Glaze, Kevin Shephard, Tim Jones, Dillon Barron and Caleb Barron.Wright Funeral Home & Crematory - Phone 334-6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com…Celebrating a life, one family at a time…Our establishment Does Own and Operate its Own Crematory, so your loved one never has to leave our care.