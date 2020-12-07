Ronald Hinson
Ronald E. Hinson, a long-time resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on December 3, 1928, to Curtis W. and Etta Lois Hinson.
Funeral services in honor of Ron will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3 pm at Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home with Brother Todd Whaley officiating. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service.
Ronald (Ron) lived his first year where he was born after which the family relocated to Jacksonville, Florida. He grew up the next 14 years in Jacksonville and the central east coast of Florida before relocating to Dothan one year before WWII ended in 1944 where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Evelyn Brent, when he was just 15. When he met Evelyn, he knew he would marry her one day and she became his high school sweetheart. He graduated from Dothan High School in 1947 and enlisted in the US Air Force in 1948 when the Korean War was heating up. In 1950, while in the military, he married Evelyn and they began a long and beautiful journey together. Two children were born, son William Michael and daughter Pamela Ann, and while in their early years in Tampa and Gainesville, Florida, Ron worked for his Aerospace Engineering Degree, graduating from the University of Florida in 1960.
Ronald joined NASA during its infancy in space flight at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. He was a member of the NASA/Industry team that launched Neal Armstrong on his historic journey to the moon in 1969. He was also a team member for development and launch of the Space Shuttles. His last involvement in the Shuttle program was at California's Vandenberg AFB with the NASA/Air Force team. Following the loss of the shuttle Challenger in January 1986, the Air Force cancelled its plans for a military managed space shuttle and Ron retired in 1987. The Hinsons remained in California for another four years, after which they returned home to Dothan in 1991.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother C.W. Jr. and sister Carol.
Left to cherish the memories of Ron include the love of his life for 70 years, Evelyn Hinson; two children, William (Fran) Hinson; Pam (Steve) Alexander, four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
