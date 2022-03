Ronnie Lee BeaverRonnie Lee Beaver, age 65, of Daleville, AL, passed away, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 20, 2021 at Daleville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Daleville Chapel on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M.He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Annie Beaver.Survivors include his sisters, Debbie Barr, Daleville, AL; Linda Barr (Kenneth) Daleville, AL; nieces, Amanda Martin (Jon) Enterprise, AL; Caitlin Porter, (Jon) Daleville, AL; nephew, Kevin Barr, Daleville, AL; several great-nieces and nephews.You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com