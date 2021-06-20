Ronnie Moore
Ronnie Moore, age 79, of Chancellor passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, June 21, 2021 at El Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Dave Hingson and Rev. Don Tew officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service time.
Ronnie was born on January 11, 1942 in Chancellor to the late Roy Lester and Minnie Lucille Howell Moore. He was a graduate of Coffee Springs High School, Class of 1960.
Ronnie worked as a mechanic at Fort Rucker, a farmer, and a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. He was a deacon of El Bethel Baptist Church, as was his father before him. He was also a member of the Chancellor Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, LaDeema, and brothers Donald E. Moore and Roy L. Moore, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Moore (Kim) of Ozark and Marc Moore (Vanessa) of Senoia, GA; three grandchildren, Maghen Reynolds (Eric), Mason Moore, and Gabi Cline; great-grandchild Kellen Cline.
The family would like to express a special thanks to longtime caregiver Christy Oates.
While flowers are welcome, the family suggests that donations be made to El Bethel Project 28 (www.elbethelbaptist.org/giving
).
Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us"
To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 20, 2021.