Rosa Martin
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
Apr, 22 2022
Rosa Martin

Mrs. Rosa Martin, age 88, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 3 PM to 5 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 AM at Stringer Street AME Church, 1900 Stringer Street, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Burial will immediately follow the service at North Highland Church Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL
Apr
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Stringer Street AME
1900 Stringer st, Dothan, AL
