Rosa MartinMrs. Rosa Martin, age 88, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, April 15, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 3 PM to 5 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 AM at Stringer Street AME Church, 1900 Stringer Street, Dothan, Alabama 36303. Burial will immediately follow the service at North Highland Church Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".