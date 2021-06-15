Menu
Rose Bryant Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Rose Bryant Scott

Rose Bryant Scott, a resident of Ozark, died early Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. She was 75.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with her nephew, Pastor Donnie Earles and Reverend Dr. Billy Gaither officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Ozark, 167 E. Broad Street, Ozark, AL 36360.

Mrs. Scott, daughter of the late Edgar and Ruby Lee Bryant, was a native of Elba. She moved to Ozark in 1976 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Henry I. Scott, Ozark; sister, Linda Sue Congdon, Arcadia, FL; two brothers, Herman D. Bryant, Ocala, FL and Wayne Bryant, Elba; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Duane F. Scott, Silver Spring, MD, Shelley L. Martin, Reston, VA, Vera Mae Kopach, New Baltimore, VA, Stacy Scott, Newburg, MD and Phillip N. Scott, Silver Spring, MD; several nieces and nephews.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
Jun
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
We were sorry to hear of her passing. Know she has been ill for a while but you were a supportive husband. Our prayers are with you. Connie and Lou Hennies
Connie Hennies
Other
June 15, 2021
