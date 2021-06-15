Rose Bryant Scott
Rose Bryant Scott, a resident of Ozark, died early Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021, in Dale Medical Center. She was 75.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with her nephew, Pastor Donnie Earles and Reverend Dr. Billy Gaither officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Ozark, 167 E. Broad Street, Ozark, AL 36360.
Mrs. Scott, daughter of the late Edgar and Ruby Lee Bryant, was a native of Elba. She moved to Ozark in 1976 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ozark.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Henry I. Scott, Ozark; sister, Linda Sue Congdon, Arcadia, FL; two brothers, Herman D. Bryant, Ocala, FL and Wayne Bryant, Elba; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Duane F. Scott, Silver Spring, MD, Shelley L. Martin, Reston, VA, Vera Mae Kopach, New Baltimore, VA, Stacy Scott, Newburg, MD and Phillip N. Scott, Silver Spring, MD; several nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.