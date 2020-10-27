Roy Odis Barbaree, Sr.Roy Barbaree, Sr., September 13,1935 – October 24, 2020 United States Air Force Retired 1979, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Retired 1999.God, in His Mercy, allowed Roy to leave the pain and disabilities of this life and move to the next realm. He was born and lived his young life in Troy before joining the USAF in 1953. Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers and three sisters.Roy is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Kaye Middleton Barbaree, and their son Roy Barbaree, Jr. (Wanda). Three grandchildren, Christopher Barbaree, Kacie Barbaree Potts (Kendall) and Amber Chason Woodham (Auston). There are three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.During his military career Roy spent time in Korea, Germany and Thailand. Roy and Kay were avid travelers and visited each of the fifty states of the United States as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and the Virgin Islands and other area of the Caribbean.In his retirement years he enjoyed golf and taking care of the area of his home with the fish ponds and lots of grass to cut. Much thanks to Encompass Health and Hospice for the care the last two years.Due to Covid there will not be a funeral service but a celebration of His Life will be Sunday, November 1st, at Alexander's Private Party Facility from 2:00-4:00p.m. Contributions in honor of his life may be made to First Baptist Church Missions.Family First Funeral Care will facilitate a simple cremation for the Barbaree Family.