Bishop Roy WhiteBishop Roy White, age 80, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Bethesda Apostolic Faith Temple in Dothan, Alabama 36303. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11 AM at Crestlawn Cemetery in Cowarts, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".