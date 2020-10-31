Royce "Jack" Chambers
Royce "Jack" Chambers, born April 15, 1927 in Columbia, Alabama went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020, at the age of 93. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ethel Chambers; sisters, Maurice McGowan and Mavis Masters; brothers, Jimmy Chambers and Rayford Chambers.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Collier Jenkins Chambers; his daughter-in-law and caretaker Marina Chambers, son Phillip Chambers (Shaundi); Grandchildren Samantha Chambers-Guerrero (Oscar), Eric Herrera (Melanie); three Great-Grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends. All of these he loved and touched deeply.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel in San Antonio TX. You may also view and sign our guest book at www.hillcrestfuneral.net
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.