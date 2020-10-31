Menu
Royce Wayne Chambers
1927 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1927
DIED
October 16, 2020
Royce "Jack" Chambers

Royce "Jack" Chambers, born April 15, 1927 in Columbia, Alabama went to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020, at the age of 93. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Ethel Chambers; sisters, Maurice McGowan and Mavis Masters; brothers, Jimmy Chambers and Rayford Chambers.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Collier Jenkins Chambers; his daughter-in-law and caretaker Marina Chambers, son Phillip Chambers (Shaundi); Grandchildren Samantha Chambers-Guerrero (Oscar), Eric Herrera (Melanie); three Great-Grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends. All of these he loved and touched deeply.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel in San Antonio TX. You may also view and sign our guest book at www.hillcrestfuneral.net
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Hillcrest Chapel
Oct
31
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVJ-_OOv6eXfc4Wh5SQ-NQ
Funeral services provided by:
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
12 Entries
Jack & Collier were neighbors of my parents (John & Lucy Miller) in Dothan, Alabama when I was born in 1958. I remember them fondly and what true wonderful friends they were to my family. So sorry for the loss of Mr. Jack. Thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Mary Clark
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
Niko loves his papa
October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
October 28, 2020
Benny Ray and i are so sorry that Uncle Jack has passed. We send our live to the family and will continue to pray for all of you.
Loleta Masters
October 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
October 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 28, 2020
Papa I can't begin to tell you how much I miss you. I miss your old spice aftershave and your silly faces. And our good nights and good mornings, making your breakfast, putting your medication out, making your coffee, hearing your walker, you watching yeehaw and polka dancing on TV and reading your Bible.
Thank you for all of your prayers and allowing me to be who I am today. Even though I was always on the go, it was my honor to take care of you daddy. My heart will never be the same until I see you again. Love your suga booga. Samantha Jo.
Samantha Martinez
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
REST IN PEACE GRANDPA
Melanie Herrera
Family
October 22, 2020
May the light shine upon him as it guides him into the arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ! God bless all
Gloria Cason
October 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family for the loss of such a wonderful loving grandfather. May He Rest In Peace and be in Jesus’ arms. Love you all and will be praying
Gloria Cason
Friend
October 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 22, 2020