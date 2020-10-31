Papa I can't begin to tell you how much I miss you. I miss your old spice aftershave and your silly faces. And our good nights and good mornings, making your breakfast, putting your medication out, making your coffee, hearing your walker, you watching yeehaw and polka dancing on TV and reading your Bible.

Thank you for all of your prayers and allowing me to be who I am today. Even though I was always on the go, it was my honor to take care of you daddy. My heart will never be the same until I see you again. Love your suga booga. Samantha Jo.

Samantha Martinez Grandchild October 23, 2020