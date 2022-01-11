Rozella (Rosie) Carrie DayRozella (Rosie) Carrie Holman Day, age 95, passed away on January 9, 2022 at Westside Terrace.She was born February 17, 1926 in Montrose, Colorado. She moved as a young girl to Foley, Alabama where she grew up as the oldest of 13 children. Rozella worked as a civil service employee in Washington DC during WWII. Upon return to Foley, she meet the love of her life, John Roy Day, Jr. They married and returned to his hometown of Dothan, AL. where they lovingly raised three children.Rozella returned to college and earned her Licensed Practical Nurse certification at the age of 50. She was active in Southside Baptist Church since the 1950s and served her church as a Ladies Sunday School teacher, active with the youth, prayer partner ministry and door greeter. Upon retirement, Roy and Rozella were bailiffs for the Houston County Court System and volunteered for the Red Cross, SAMC, and Flowers Hospital.She had a great sense of humor and loved her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Roy Day Jr., her parents, Walter Bernard and Erna Poser Holman, brothers, Jack, Johnny, Walter and sister, Irene. Rosie is survived by her brother, George, and sisters, Louise, Esther, Lucille, Joyce, Leona, Linda and Wanda.Rozella is survived by a son, David Day (Jean), daughters, Dianne Day Montgomery (Max), Cathy Day Taylor (Maurice Brown), grandchildren, Jennifer Roberts (Trent), Andrew Day, Rachael Montgomery (Edward), Paige Montgomery (Jeremy Blanton), Jeremy Taylor, Emily Taylor (Dannard Brown), great-grandchildren, Josiah, Joseph, Jael, Juliana, James, Evy, Jake, Damian and Ellason, and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Andrew Day, Trent Roberts, Jeremy Taylor, Dannard Brown, Edward Montgomery, and Josiah Montgomery.The family will receive friends at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 11:30 to 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, prior to the graveside service.Graveside services will be held at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.Due to Covid guidelines, guests are asked to please wear a mask.