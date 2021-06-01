Rube Roland Hundley, M.D.
Rube Roland Hundley, M.D., died peacefully at home on May 30th, 2021.
Rube was born in Enterprise on November 19th, 1932. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1955 and the Medical College of Alabama in Birmingham in 1959. He completed his internal medicine and urology residency training at Carraway Methodist Hospital in Birmingham from 1959 to 1966 while serving in the Alabama Air National Guard.
Rube returned to the Wiregrass area in 1966 and served patients for the following 53 years at Urological Associates of Dothan (founder, 1966-2009), Enterprise Medical Clinic (2010-2015), and Hundley & Shelor Urology, PC (2015-2019). Rube was a leader in the medical community both locally and abroad over several decades. His leadership positions included: President of the Houston County Medical Society, Chief of Surgery and Medical Staff President at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, Medical Staff President at Flowers Hospital, President of the Alabama Urological Society, and Alabama Delegate for the southeastern section of the American Urological Association. Through Covenant United Methodist Church, he served 14 medical missions to Russia to teach urology at Kirov State Medical University. Rube was the first medical director of Hospice in the Wiregrass area, and he was a founder of Houston Academy.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Audrey and Beatrice Hundley), brother (Brice Hundley), daughter (Audrey Jane Hundley), and granddaughter (Burton Jane Terry). Rube is survived by his wife Debbie Hundley; siblings Deloris Shelton of Panama City, Zane Hundley of Enterprise, Terry Hundley (Dianne) of Dothan; daughters Susan Hundley Waldrop (Glenn) and Lynn Hundley Terry of Birmingham; sons Rube Roland Hundley, Jr. (Joanna) of Lexington, South Carolina, Hayden Hundley (Carol) of Pensacola, Barrett Hundley of Denver, grandchildren Baxter Terry, Audrey Waldrop, Elizabeth Ann Terry, Mary Glenn Waldrop, Logan Hundley, George Terry, Zoe Terry, Joseph Hundley.
The Hundley family will host a celebration of Rube's life on Wednesday, June 2nd from 6 pm - 8 pm at 107 Chapel Hill Road, Dothan, AL 36305. A private interment will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Published by Dothan Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.