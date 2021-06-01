My deepest sympathies on the loss if Dr Hundley! He was my Dr for many years! Then when I married into the Bayne Family Ken & I had the honor if delivering the " Christmas Carmale Cake , that Miss Mernette made to the twins!!! Please, know you are in my thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead!!! Renee Bayne. Deb I know this will be a difficult time for you , as We loss Ken 1& 1/2 yrs ago!!

Renee Bayne June 1, 2021