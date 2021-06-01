Menu
Rube Roland Hundley M.D.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
1468 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Rube Roland Hundley, M.D.

Rube Roland Hundley, M.D., died peacefully at home on May 30th, 2021.

Rube was born in Enterprise on November 19th, 1932. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1955 and the Medical College of Alabama in Birmingham in 1959. He completed his internal medicine and urology residency training at Carraway Methodist Hospital in Birmingham from 1959 to 1966 while serving in the Alabama Air National Guard.

Rube returned to the Wiregrass area in 1966 and served patients for the following 53 years at Urological Associates of Dothan (founder, 1966-2009), Enterprise Medical Clinic (2010-2015), and Hundley & Shelor Urology, PC (2015-2019). Rube was a leader in the medical community both locally and abroad over several decades. His leadership positions included: President of the Houston County Medical Society, Chief of Surgery and Medical Staff President at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, Medical Staff President at Flowers Hospital, President of the Alabama Urological Society, and Alabama Delegate for the southeastern section of the American Urological Association. Through Covenant United Methodist Church, he served 14 medical missions to Russia to teach urology at Kirov State Medical University. Rube was the first medical director of Hospice in the Wiregrass area, and he was a founder of Houston Academy.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Audrey and Beatrice Hundley), brother (Brice Hundley), daughter (Audrey Jane Hundley), and granddaughter (Burton Jane Terry). Rube is survived by his wife Debbie Hundley; siblings Deloris Shelton of Panama City, Zane Hundley of Enterprise, Terry Hundley (Dianne) of Dothan; daughters Susan Hundley Waldrop (Glenn) and Lynn Hundley Terry of Birmingham; sons Rube Roland Hundley, Jr. (Joanna) of Lexington, South Carolina, Hayden Hundley (Carol) of Pensacola, Barrett Hundley of Denver, grandchildren Baxter Terry, Audrey Waldrop, Elizabeth Ann Terry, Mary Glenn Waldrop, Logan Hundley, George Terry, Zoe Terry, Joseph Hundley.

The Hundley family will host a celebration of Rube's life on Wednesday, June 2nd from 6 pm - 8 pm at 107 Chapel Hill Road, Dothan, AL 36305. A private interment will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.

(334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com


Published by Dothan Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
107 Chapel Hill Road, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Glover Funeral Home, Inc. - Dothan
Rube was a well respected physician and has been missed in the medical community since his retiring. Our hearts ache for all his family.
Connie & Mike Downing
Work
June 8, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Dr. Hundley's passing. He was such a caring Dr. He loved his patients and we loved him. He will surely be missed. Praying for the family.
Jerry and Marie Coble
Other
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss.deepest sympathy and prayers . Dr hundley was one of the best doctors there was.he was a very sweet man and joked around with us. I will miss picking on him.
Judy wingard
Work
June 2, 2021
Debbie, so sorry to hear about Rube. I know what you´re going through. Prayers for strength, peace and comfort.
Sue Adkinson
Family
June 2, 2021
What a great human being.. My sympathies to his family , his friends and fellow co-workers. He will be missed.
Priscilla Andrews
June 1, 2021
We are truly sorry for your loss. Dr Hundley was a wonderful man and a superb doctor. Your family will be in our prayers.
Jerry Watford family
Friend
June 1, 2021
My deepest sympathies on the loss if Dr Hundley! He was my Dr for many years! Then when I married into the Bayne Family Ken & I had the honor if delivering the " Christmas Carmale Cake , that Miss Mernette made to the twins!!! Please, know you are in my thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead!!! Renee Bayne. Deb I know this will be a difficult time for you , as We loss Ken 1& 1/2 yrs ago!!
Renee Bayne
June 1, 2021
Dr. Hundley saved me from Bladder Cancer. Fine Gentleman. May you Rest In Peace
Thomas Strickland
June 1, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
S.G.
May 31, 2021
