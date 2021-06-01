Ruby Flowers Harden
Mrs. Ruby Flowers Harden, a resident of the Roeton Community, near Ariton, died late Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, at the home of her granddaughter, Ciara Whatley, in Abbeville. She was 89.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Lee Windham officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Harden, daughter of the late Gilford Flowers and Luna Belcher Flowers, was a native of Pike County. In earlier years, she lived in Phenix City before moving to the Roeton Community where she lived most of her lifetime. Mrs. Harden was retired from Fruit of the Loom in Brundidge. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Harden was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Harden; daughter, Peggy Culverhouse; son, Glenn Harden and a sister, Louise Lunsford.
Surviving relatives include four grandchildren, Tullie Culverhouse (Traci Ann), Jabe Harden (Anna), Ciara Whatley (Dr. Wade Whatley), and Jennifer Olsen (Chuck); three great-grandchildren, Rob Culverhouse, Mary Griggs Whatley, and Sibyl Culverhouse; daughter-in-law, Martha Harden, Roeton; son-in-law, Robert Culverhouse, Ariton; sister, Ruth Davis.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 1, 2021.