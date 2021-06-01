Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruby Flowers Harden
FUNERAL HOME
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL
Ruby Flowers Harden

Mrs. Ruby Flowers Harden, a resident of the Roeton Community, near Ariton, died late Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, at the home of her granddaughter, Ciara Whatley, in Abbeville. She was 89.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Lee Windham officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Harden, daughter of the late Gilford Flowers and Luna Belcher Flowers, was a native of Pike County. In earlier years, she lived in Phenix City before moving to the Roeton Community where she lived most of her lifetime. Mrs. Harden was retired from Fruit of the Loom in Brundidge. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Harden was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Harden; daughter, Peggy Culverhouse; son, Glenn Harden and a sister, Louise Lunsford.

Surviving relatives include four grandchildren, Tullie Culverhouse (Traci Ann), Jabe Harden (Anna), Ciara Whatley (Dr. Wade Whatley), and Jennifer Olsen (Chuck); three great-grandchildren, Rob Culverhouse, Mary Griggs Whatley, and Sibyl Culverhouse; daughter-in-law, Martha Harden, Roeton; son-in-law, Robert Culverhouse, Ariton; sister, Ruth Davis.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
18 County Road 161, Brundidge, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.