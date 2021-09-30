Menu
Ruby Lee Phillips
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremations of the Ozarks
130 Industrial Park
Hollister, MO
Ruby Lee Phillips

Ruby Lee Phillips, age 64, of Merriam Woods, Missouri, passed away peacefully at her home September 19, 2021, with family near her bedside. She entered this life June 1, 1957, in Bainbridge, Maryland, the daughter of Edward and Christine (Mears) Foran. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Baby Jessica.

Having a heart for others, Ruby was always taking care of children, grandchildren, foster children, and anyone else who needed a helping hand. She loved deeply and shared completely. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Ruby is survived by her son, Christopher Phillips of Merriam Woods, MO; daughter, Sabrina Schmidt of Merriam Woods, MO; granddaughter, Brianna Schmidt of Merriam Woods, MO; five grandsons: Dylan Phillips, Braden Phillips, and Leland Schmidt of Blue Eye, MO; Robert Schmidt of Fruita, CO; and Logan Numbers of Merriam Woods, MO; two brothers: Edward Lee Foran Jr. of Cleveland, TN, and Willie James Foran of Marianna, FL; along with many other friends and extended family.

No formal services are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com

Cremations of the Ozarks

(417) 544-0218 Hollister, MO
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 30, 2021.
