Rufus Randolph Smith, Jr.
Randy Smith passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a brief diagnosis with cancer. A doting husband, an adoring father and grandfather, the greatest of friends, and a truly incredible attorney, Randy will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know him.
Randy was born September 14, 1949 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a first-generation college graduate and truly lived the American dream.
A true lawyer's lawyer, Randy embodied the very definition of an ethical advocate. Randy graduated from Cumberland School of Law in 1974, and he was proud to share his alma mater with both of his children. A self-described "broken down country lawyer," Randy was anything but. Admitted to the Bar in all Districts of Alabama, the Fifth Circuit, the Eleventh Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court, his love of litigation ran far and wide. Randy served as President of the Houston County Bar Association in 1994 and served on both the Executive Board of Bar Commissioners of the Alabama State Bar as well as the Executive Committee of the Alabama Trial Lawyers Association for many years. He was the only Plaintiff's attorney in this area recognized by U.S. News and World Report and Newsweek as one the Best Lawyers in America for over 25 years. Randy was a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Top Lawyers in Alabama, Best Law Firms in Alabama, Alabama Super Lawyers, Who's Who in American Law, as well as receiving many other professional accolades. He held the AV Preeminent Peer Review by Martindale-Hubbell for over thirty years. He acquired record breaking verdicts throughout the nation in his incredible, almost fifty-year career.
Randy adored his family and friends and loved those in his life so graciously with his entire heart. He loved to travel the world with his wife, read several novels each week, and go sport fishing in South America with his friends. He told stories better than most of the great novelists of our time and his presence lit up every room.
He is preceded in death by his mother, his brother, Mike, his sister, Linda, and his beloved son, Jason Randolph Smith.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 41 years, Mimi; his daughter, Caroline; daughter-in-law, Kim; adored grandchildren, Kate, Gabe, and Jackson Randolph; and many, many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in his honor to the Bishop Society at Cumberland School of Law or your favorite charity
. Memorial services will be on the front lawn of Sunset Memorial Park Thursday, September 16th at 10:00am. We will be following COVID-19 protocols and masks will be provided.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 14, 2021.