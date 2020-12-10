Russell Oliver Hardwick
Russell Oliver Hardwick, a resident of Abbeville, died Tuesday night, December 8, 2020, at the home of a daughter in Coffee Springs. He was 91.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East with Reverend George Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Hardwick was born and reared in the Hardwicksburg Community of Henry County, son of the late Dan Gordon Hardwick and Claudie Jane Norton Hardwick. He lived most of his adult lifetime in Abbeville. Mr. Hardwick was retired from Couch, Inc. as a foreman. He was also retired from the Army National Guard in the Abbeville unit with the rank of Sergeant First Class after thirty-two years of service. Mr. Hardwick was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Williams Hardwick, four sisters, Mildred Hardwick, Alice Blalock, Lucy Mae Hayes and Mylinda Hardwck, a brother, John Mack Hardwick, step-daughters, Barbara Swain and Sue Williams.
Surviving relatives include three daughters, Olivia Fleming (Robert), Abbeville; Virginia Bostick (Derrell), Tumbleton Community; and Amy Parrish (Elton), Coffee Springs; a son, Russell Thomas Hardwick (Barbara), Auburn; and step-children, Annie Jean Fenn, Edward Lipscomb and Jesse L. Lipscomb; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 10, 2020.