Russell L. Kirkland
Russell L. Kirkland

Russell L. Kirkland, 93, a resident of Dothan, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Selma Baptist Church.

Mr. Kirkland grew up in Webb, Alabama, and was the son of the late William Morgan Kirkland and Stella Windsor Kirkland. Upon his graduation from high school, he began employment with Colonial Baking Company, retiring as a Superintendent after 45 years of service. During his work career he also resided in Ozark, Alabama, and Augusta, Georgia.

He was a devoted husband of 71 years to his wife, Betty, who passed in 2020. Mr. Kirkland was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was an active member at Selma Baptist Church, having been a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Kirkland (and wife Ruth), and Robert Kirkland (and wife Ann).

Surviving relatives include a daughter, Charlotte Brown (John); a son, Joseph Kirkland (Julie); a granddaughter, Jaimee Shapiro (Justin); a great grandson, Stone Redding Shapiro; and a sister, Sylvia Yohe. The Kirkland family also wants to express love and gratitude for the excellent care Mr. Kirkland received at home by his caregivers, especially Mary Freeman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Selma Baptist Church, 3255 S. Park Ave., Dothan, AL 36301.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 25, 2022.
