Ruth Ann Senn Eastridge
Mrs. Ruth Ann Senn Eastridge, a resident of Ozark, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, in the emergency room of Dale Medical Center. She was 57.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.