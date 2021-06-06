Menu
Ruth Ann Senn Eastridge
Ruth Ann Senn Eastridge

Mrs. Ruth Ann Senn Eastridge, a resident of Ozark, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, in the emergency room of Dale Medical Center. She was 57.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
Jun
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue, Ozark, AL
