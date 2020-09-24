Menu
Ruth Harrell Brownlee
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Ruth Harrell BrownleeMrs. Ruth Harrell Brownlee, 79, a resident of Dothan, passed Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence. The family request no services at this time.Ruth was born in Cottonwood, AL on August 16, 1941 to Charles and Johnnie Mae Harrell. She was a graduate from Cottonwood High School and later was employed at Michelin for many years. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles William Brownlee, a son Charles B. Brownlee, a sister Delores Armstrong, two brothers Charles Harrell and Bill Harrell. Survivors include a granddaughter, Jordon Brownlee of Dothan, a grandson, Justin Brownlee of Dothan, two great-grandsons, Slade and Stetson Doseck of Dothan, two sisters, Margaret Irwin of Cottonwood and Sheila Brown of Headland, several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
