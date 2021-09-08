Menu
Samuel Franklin "Sam" Covington
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Samuel Franklin "Sam" Covington

Samuel Franklin "Sam" Covington, a resident of Newton, passed away Monday afternoon, September 6, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 77.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 10, 2021, in the Newton City Cemetery with Ben Paramore officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Newton City Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
Mary: I learned of your Sam´s passing and I am heartbroken for you. You and I worked together in the 1980s. I always remembered you two as a sweet couple. I am truly sorry and just wanted you to know I am praying for you.
Marilyn Haynes
September 12, 2021
Mary, I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa K Hust
Friend
September 8, 2021
