Samuel Franklin "Sam" Covington
Samuel Franklin "Sam" Covington, a resident of Newton, passed away Monday afternoon, September 6, 2021, in a Dothan hospital. He was 77.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 10, 2021, in the Newton City Cemetery with Ben Paramore officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 8, 2021.