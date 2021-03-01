Sandra Faye DavisMrs. Sandra Faye Davis of Slocomb passed away February 27, 2021 at her home. She was 72.Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 in Christian Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.Mrs. Davis was born July 27, 1948 in Dothan, AL to the late Jerry and Dora Crutchfield Davis. In School She was a Majorette and placed first runner up in the Miss Slocomb Pageant. She went to cosmetology school at Wallace Community College and later married the father of her two children, Ken Campbell. Sandra was one of a kind and loved her family beyond words. Sandra and her daughter Jennifer lived together for 47, she stayed in the home and helped take care of her two grandchildren Marissa and Macie, where they all became very close to each other.Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Creel; son, Jeremy Campbell; four grandchildren: Marissa Creel, Macie Creel, Hunter Campbell and Jaylee Campbell; one brother, Lamar Davis and other extended family and friends.Because We Care ... Is Making A Difference" To sign a guest register, please visit