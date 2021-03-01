Menu
Sandra Faye Davis
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
1315 W. Lawrence Harris Highway
Slocomb, AL
Sandra Faye Davis

Mrs. Sandra Faye Davis of Slocomb passed away February 27, 2021 at her home. She was 72.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 in Christian Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.

Mrs. Davis was born July 27, 1948 in Dothan, AL to the late Jerry and Dora Crutchfield Davis. In School She was a Majorette and placed first runner up in the Miss Slocomb Pageant. She went to cosmetology school at Wallace Community College and later married the father of her two children, Ken Campbell. Sandra was one of a kind and loved her family beyond words. Sandra and her daughter Jennifer lived together for 47, she stayed in the home and helped take care of her two grandchildren Marissa and Macie, where they all became very close to each other.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Creel; son, Jeremy Campbell; four grandchildren: Marissa Creel, Macie Creel, Hunter Campbell and Jaylee Campbell; one brother, Lamar Davis and other extended family and friends.

Because We Care ... Is Making A Difference" To sign a guest register, please visit

www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Christian Home Baptist Church Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Slocomb
