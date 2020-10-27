Sandra Karen Dempsey
Sandra Karen Dempsey, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on October 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Her presence on this earth will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm at Sunset Memorial on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 prior to the service.
Karen graduated from Wallace College with an RN degree and later went back to earn her Associates Degree in Psychiatric Nursing. She worked at SpectraCare for 29 years before going to work with New Day Behavioral Hospital then spent 5 years working for Lyster Army Health Clinic where she retired. After retirement, Karen loved to spend time with her family as much as possible. She loved taking trips with her granddaughter, Grace. She was always quick to respond when her family or friends needed her. She also loved volunteering at The Harbor in Dothan. Karen did not like to see people going without and did everything in her power to help those in need.
Karen is preceded in death by her father, Clifford "Albert" Rainey and her parents-in-law, Vernon and Judy Dempsey.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Dempsey; sons and daughter-in-law Clay and Brandy Dempsey, and Craig Dempsey (Sarah Bastings); granddaughter, Grace Dempsey; mother, Vaudine Rainey; sister, Kay Hudson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wiley and Amy Dempsey, Mark and Kim Dempsey, Bill and Lisa Dempsey, Greg Dempsey, and Loma Dempsey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 27, 2020.