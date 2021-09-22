Sandra Silcox Wallace



Sandra Silcox Wallace, 74, passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 with her children by her side.



Born March 15, 1947 in Dothan, Alabama, Sandra grew up in nearby Ashford, where her family farmed. She was proud of her rural upbringing, which instilled in her many of the traits valued by those who knew her. Sandra graduated from Ashford High School in 1965 and then attended Florida State University. While at FSU, she met her former husband, Wesley Lupton Wallace, and earned Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Art History. They settled in Jacksonville, Florida, where they raised two children. Sandra enjoyed a career with AT&T spanning five decades. She was a faithful member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and elder. She served many meals to the homeless at the Sulzbacher Center through the philanthropic mission of her church, and promoted restorative justice for youth through the interfaith I.C.A.R.E. program. She also volunteered as a docent at the Museum of Modern Art. Sandra devoted her life to her family, including her many rescued pets, and her many friends. She loved birdwatching, tending to her yard and vegetable garden, listening to Bob Dylan and the Beatles, cooking, watching Florida State football and, above all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Sandra is preceded in death by her mother, Lucywood Silcox Russ, her step-father, Joe Walter "Jack" Russ, and her former husband, Wesley Lupton Wallace. She is survived by her children, Lucy Brooks Wallace (Christopher Zielke) of Dallas, TX and John Wesley Wallace (Deena) of Jacksonville; her grandchildren, Harper and Hunter Zielke of Dallas, and Grace, Jack and Leila Wallace of Jacksonville; and sister-in-law, Carol Lancaster Wallace of Savannah, GA. She is also survived by many loving friends, including Francine Gibbons, Ellen and Bob Gatling, Sandy and Philip Elson, Linda Thomas and Lois and Dick Jones all of whom gave selflessly to help her these last four years that she underwent treatment.



We are forever indebted to Dr. Madhav Dhodapkar, whose research and compassionate care afforded us two and a half additional years of precious quality time with mom.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been designated to the Multiple Myeloma Fund at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. Please make checks payable to Winship Cancer Institute (writing in memory of Sandra Wallace in the memo line) and mail to Emory University Office of Gift Records, 1762 Clifton Road, NE Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30322.



Sandra's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on September 25th in the Legacy Lodge at Hardage-Giddens Oak Lawn Cemetery on San Jose Boulevard. An on-premises reception will follow.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.