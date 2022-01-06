Menu
Sara Catherine Dickert Bowden
FUNERAL HOME
Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge
6549 US Highway 231
Brundidge, AL
Mrs. Sara Catherine Dickert Bowden

Mrs. Sara Catherine Dickert Bowden of Brundidge, Alabama, passed away January 4, 2022 peacefully at her home in the room where she was born on October 29, 1928. Lawrence, her husband of 67 years was by her side.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Sara will be held at Brundidge United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM with the Reverends Ed Shirley and Michael Lawler officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at Dillard Funeral Home, Brundidge, Alabama from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM.

Flowers are welcomed and memorials to honor Sara may be made to Brundidge United Methodist Church, Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, or Huntingdon College.

The full obituary may be viewed by going to dillardfh.com. Due to the ongoing issues with COVID, protocols for the visitation and service will be in place.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Dillard Funeral Home,
Brundidge, AL
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brundidge United Methodist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Rest In Peace!
Cynthia Pearson
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about Sarah. I have known you two all of my life. She was always little Sarah. Love Manoel
Manoel Youngblood Boutwell
January 8, 2022
James Wilson
January 7, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this sad time of the loss of your Mother.
Margene Laney
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for the family's loss of your Mother!! I lived Mrs. Bowden!!
Janet Laney Bennett
Friend
January 7, 2022
Loved ms Sara, first as a teacher and then a lifelong friend!!
Joyce Flowers
Student
January 6, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lizzie Green
Friend
January 6, 2022
I met Sara when she came to work at the Learning Center on Fort Rucker, Alabama. I immediately feel in love with her and shared so many precious memories. I loved the recipes she shared. To this day, I make banana pudding using her recipe. This was long before Paula Dean. I admired her wisdom, wit, and sense of humor. My son was very young, but met Sara, and he too feel in love with her. She always came us with a treat for him when he stopped by to see her. When passing thru Brundidge I stopped to visit her at home , the theatre and attended her daughter Laura's wedding. I came to know how much love she had for her family , friends, church , and community. So many years have passed but I remember her like it was yesterday. My love and sympathy is with the family. GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS.
THERESA LOCKE
Coworker
January 6, 2022
So sorry about your loss. Ms.Sarah was one of my favorite teachers at Pike Co high school. She loved God and all her students, her friends and family. Sending my Prayers!
Lavenia Corley
Friend
January 5, 2022
Lawrence and family. I so sorry to hear about Sara's passing.
Shelby Brown
Friend
January 5, 2022
This was an honor to be able to help Mrs. Sara and her family during this time. Prayers for the Family.
Sincerely, Vicky Lee
Vicky Lee
Friend
January 5, 2022
