Mrs. Sara Catherine Dickert Bowden
Mrs. Sara Catherine Dickert Bowden of Brundidge, Alabama, passed away January 4, 2022 peacefully at her home in the room where she was born on October 29, 1928. Lawrence, her husband of 67 years was by her side.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Sara will be held at Brundidge United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM with the Reverends Ed Shirley and Michael Lawler officiating. Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, at Dillard Funeral Home, Brundidge, Alabama from 4:30 PM until 6:30 PM.
Flowers are welcomed and memorials to honor Sara may be made to Brundidge United Methodist Church, Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, or Huntingdon College.
The full obituary may be viewed by going to dillardfh.com
. Due to the ongoing issues with COVID, protocols for the visitation and service will be in place.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 6, 2022.