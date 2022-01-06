I met Sara when she came to work at the Learning Center on Fort Rucker, Alabama. I immediately feel in love with her and shared so many precious memories. I loved the recipes she shared. To this day, I make banana pudding using her recipe. This was long before Paula Dean. I admired her wisdom, wit, and sense of humor. My son was very young, but met Sara, and he too feel in love with her. She always came us with a treat for him when he stopped by to see her. When passing thru Brundidge I stopped to visit her at home , the theatre and attended her daughter Laura's wedding. I came to know how much love she had for her family , friends, church , and community. So many years have passed but I remember her like it was yesterday. My love and sympathy is with the family. GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS.

THERESA LOCKE Coworker January 6, 2022