Sara Ann HarrisonSara Ann Harrison, a resident of Gordon, died Sunday December 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 80.Funeral services for Mrs. Harrison will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Brother Robert Knight, Jr. and Brother Billy Gene Dickerson officiating. Burial will follow in Gordon City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.Mrs. Harrison was born in Houston County, Alabama on February 15, 1940 to the late William and Ora Mae Shelly Scott. She was a member of First Baptist Gordon and retired from the United Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier. Mrs. Harrison will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, mother to all in the Gordon community; but more than anything she will be remembered for how much she loved her children so much so that she led them to Christ, and that is the truest form of love.Mrs. Harrison is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hubert Harrison; son, Steven Harrison; sister, Janie Smith and a brother, Kenneth Scott.Survivors include her three daughters, Diane Dyess (Dawson), Susan Jones (David), Mary Ann Money (David); three sons, Hubert Harrison, Jr. (Theresa), Billy Harrison (Wanda), Scottie Harrison (Amy); grandchildren, Candi, Justin, Steven, Skyler, Jeremy, Roxan, Jared, Hannah, Brooke, Hootie, Jimmy, Andrew, Hunter, Shane, Sheyanne "Punkie"; 24 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; sisters, Velma Bonner, Mary Langford (Donnie), Kathleen "Kitty" Wells; brothers, Wayne Scott (Jean) and Earl Scott.