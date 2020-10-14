Sara Nell Brackin WilliamsSara Nell Brackin Williams, 95, of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Southeast Health.The family will receive friends at Ward Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 12 Noon until 2 PM. A private family graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery later.A native of Dale County, Mrs. Williams was born on December 9, 1924, to Maudie and Ealey L. Brackin, Sr. She was a 1942 graduate of Midland City High School. She married Samuel Foy Williams Jr. on May 18, 1947. They were married for 64 years, until Sam's death in 2011. A longtime resident of Dothan, Mrs. Williams worked at S. H. Kress and the Bay Line Railroad in the 1940s, and later at Cherokee Construction Company and the Dothan Country Club. She was a former member of the Dothan Service League, the Daffodil Garden Club, the Dothan Elks Lodge, and the Dothan Country Club. She was a member of Greystone (formerly Lafayette Street) United Methodist Church. Mrs. Williams was an avid bridge player and a fan of Auburn football and the Atlanta Braves. She loved golf and volunteered at the Future Masters Golf tournament for many years.Mrs. Williams was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Selena Williams; her sisters, Avis Fuller and Mary Whatley; her brother, Ealy L. Brackin, Jr.; her sister- in law; Liz Williams; and her brothers-in-law, Douglas Fuller, Sam Whatley, Tom Williams, and Glenn Brown.She is survived by her sons; Rhett (Jo) Williams and Mark (Melanie) Williams, all of Dothan; grandchildren, Christie Glawson of Helena, Alabama, Lee (Ashley) Williams of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Marci (Tim) Schoenbein of Gardendale, Alabama, and Kandyce (Damien) Turner of Slocomb; great-grandchildren, Katie and Chase Glawson, Ava and Addison Williams, Adaleigh and Taylin Schoenbein, and Lydia Turner, sisters-in-laws, Shirley Brackin and Betty Brown; step-brother-in-law, Richard (Barbara) Seaman; and numerous nieces and nephews.In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greystone United Methodist Church.